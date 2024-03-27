Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Naveen announces names of 9 BJD LS candidates
Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the names of nine candidates out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.
Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the names of nine candidates out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. He also declared the first list of party candidates for Odisha Assembly elections. Naveen himself will contest from Hinjili Assembly segment in Ganjam district.
BJD general secretary (Organisation) Pranab Prakash Das will contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against Union minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan.
Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey will face former Union minister and sitting MP Jual Oram in Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. State minister Sudam Marndi will contest from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat
The other candidates for Lok Sabha seats are: Lambodar Nial (Kalahandi), Ansuman Mohanty (Kendrapara), Pradeep Kumar Majhi (Nabarangpur), Manmath Routray (Bhubaneswar), Kausalya Hikaka (Koraput) and Ranjita Sahu (Aska).