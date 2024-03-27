Naveen announces names of 9 BJD LS candidates

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the names of nine candidates out of 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. He also declared the first list of party candidates for Odisha Assembly elections. Naveen himself will contest from Hinjili Assembly segment in Ganjam district.

BJD general secretary (Organisation) Pranab Prakash Das will contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against Union minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan.

Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey will face former Union minister and sitting MP Jual Oram in Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. State minister Sudam Marndi will contest from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat

The other candidates for Lok Sabha seats are: Lambodar Nial (Kalahandi), Ansuman Mohanty (Kendrapara), Pradeep Kumar Majhi (Nabarangpur), Manmath Routray (Bhubaneswar), Kausalya Hikaka (Koraput) and Ranjita Sahu (Aska).