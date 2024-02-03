Naveen inaugurates 1st World Odia Language Conference

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the first ever 'Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani' (World Odia Language Conference) at Janata Maidan here on Saturday. The conference began with the singing of 'Bande Utkala Janani', the State anthem of Odisha.

The Chief Minister said his government will accept the recommendations of the conference and formulate a dedicated language policy for the State, which will pave the way for the future development of Odia language.

Expressing pleasure over the recognition of Odia language as a classical language, the Chief Minister said language is the future.

Renowned Odia author and linguist Debi Prasanna Pattanayak was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to Odia language and linguistics. He has been felicitated with a memento and cash award of Rs 20 lakh by the Chief Minister.