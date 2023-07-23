Naveen replaces Basu as 2nd longest serving CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik on Saturday became the second-longest-serving Chief Minister in the country, replacing West Bengal’s Jyoti Basu.

Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling still holds the record of being the longest-serving CM in the country. He was the Chief Minister of the Himalayan State from December 12, 1994 till May 27, 2019 — more than 24 years.

Naveen, the five-time Chief Minister of Odisha, took charge on March 5, 2000, and holds the post for 23 years and 138 days. Basu served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from June 21, 1977 to November 5, 2000, which was 23 years and 137 days.

Naveen is also the third leader after Chamling and Basu to become the Chief Minister of a State for five consecutive times. If the ruling BJD wins the 2024 elections, Naveen will be the longest-serving Chief Minister in India.

BJD vice president Prasanna Acharya said, “We are happy that our Chief Minister has crossed the record of West Bengal’s former CM Jyoti Basu. I am sure that Naveen will break all the records of the past, and will emerge as the longest-serving CM.”

Congress leader Santosh Singh Saluja said, “We congratulate Naveen Patnaik for becoming the second-longest-serving CM, but we are pained that Naveen is not doing anything during his term.”

Senior BJP leader Suresh Pujari said history will not remember how long one serves as the Chief Minister, but how one creates history within

a short span of time.