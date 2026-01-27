Hembram elated with Padma Shri recognition

Bhubaneswar: Prominent Santali author and composer Charan Hembram on Sunday expressed immense happiness at his Padma Shri nomination. Hembram said, “My family and I are very happy to hear the news.”

Sharing his contributions towards the development of tribals, Hembram said he has established several schools to promote education and culture of tribal people and has worked hard to eradicate the widespread superstition among tribals through the spread of education.

The sentinel of the Santali language and culture also added that he has written five books on the culture and heritage of tribals. “Around 70 organisations from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal awarded and felicitated me. The development of tribal communities and the spread of education among tribals are the biggest challenges before me,” noted Hembram.

Hembram revealed that he has devoted his life to the development of tribals, following the guidance of his Guru and pioneering Santali writer and educator Pandit Raghunath Murmu. Hembram said he has tirelessly worked to establish legitimacy and greater recognition for the Santali language and its associated arts.

Over the last three decades, he promoted indigenous Santali dance in classical forms among school students voluntarily.