Live
- 80-old lady walks 8 km on foot to tie rakhi to her younger brother
- Elon Musk's X to let you make audio, video calls without phone number
- Students unleash their creativity
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-31-2023
- Goa professor booked for molesting student
- PL Sector Report: Chemicals - Sector Report – Small volume, high margin products key for success
- NIA court orders property attachment in 2019 narco-terror case involving Khalistani operatives
- An Intermediate student reportedly attempts suicide
- Celebrity Style Inspiration for Rakshabandhan Celebrations
- Google announces training programme for journalists covering upcoming elections in India
Just In
Naveen, Scindia flag off Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight service
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday flagged off the first flight service between Bhubaneswar and Utkela in Kalahandi district.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday flagged off the first flight service between Bhubaneswar and Utkela in Kalahandi district.
While Scindia joined the event through video conferencing, Naveen was present at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.
With the operation of Utkela Airport from August 31, it became the fifth airport in Odisha after Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Jeypore and Rourkela.
Official sources said IndiaOne airline will connect Utkela to Bhubaneswar with 2X weekly flights on Tuesday and Thursday. The flight will take off from BPIA in Bhubaneswar at 7.15 am and arrive in Utkela at 8.25 am. It will leave Utkela airport at 8.50 am and land at Bhubaneswar at 10 am.
A 9-seater IndiaOne Air aircraft left for Utkela from BPIA here at around 10.30 am on Thursday.