Naveen, Scindia flag off Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight service

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday flagged off the first flight service between Bhubaneswar and Utkela in Kalahandi district.

While Scindia joined the event through video conferencing, Naveen was present at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

With the operation of Utkela Airport from August 31, it became the fifth airport in Odisha after Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Jeypore and Rourkela.

Official sources said IndiaOne airline will connect Utkela to Bhubaneswar with 2X weekly flights on Tuesday and Thursday. The flight will take off from BPIA in Bhubaneswar at 7.15 am and arrive in Utkela at 8.25 am. It will leave Utkela airport at 8.50 am and land at Bhubaneswar at 10 am.

A 9-seater IndiaOne Air aircraft left for Utkela from BPIA here at around 10.30 am on Thursday.