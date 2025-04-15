Naveen slams govt over law and order

Bhubaneswar: Following the attack on former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Pranab Balabantaray in Jajpur district, the Leader of Opposition and party president Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday, raised questions over the law and order situation in the State, urging the BJP-led State government to take stringent action against the persons involved in the incidents of political violence.

“The broad daylight attack on young BJD leader and former Dharmasala MLA, Pranab Balabantaray, exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

There is a huge question mark over the safety of the common man, if public representatives are not safe in the State,” Patnaik wrote on his X account.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government, Patnaik also alleged, “The State government’s inaction, apathy and partisan attitude in reining in anti-social elements and activities are further encouraging such incidents. The government should immediately take strict action instead of encouraging political violence.”

As per reports, unknown miscreants armed with wooden sticks and sharp weapons, attacked the vehicle of the former legislator who was travelling to Aruha village in Dharmasala to attend a religious event on Sunday.

The BJD alleged that the attackers were BJP workers and associates of Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo.

The BJD has demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Dharmasala MLA, while denying his associates’ involvement in the incident, said the fight between two groups of local BJD organisation led to the violent incident.