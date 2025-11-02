Naveen to visit Nuapada tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, in a video message on Friday, said he would be visiting the Nuapada Assembly constituency to campaign for the party candidate in the by-poll slated for November 11. The BJD president said he would be visiting Komna block of the constituency to campaign for BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria.

”Jay Jagannath, dear brothers and sisters of Komna. I will visit Komna on November 3. I will meet you all and speak to you,” Patnaik said in the video message in Sambalpuri dialect. The BJD president also asked the people “Apana mane khusi ta?” (Are you happy) and uttered ‘Juhar’ (a traditional greeting in western Odisha).

The BJD Nuapada district president, Arani Ranjan Joshi, said Patnaik will address a public meeting at Komna block on November 3, and he is likely to undertake another visit on November 7 to seek votes for Snehangini Chhuria. Patnaik’s visit is likely to generate much enthusiasm among the voters of Nuapada, Joshi claimed.

The Nuapada BJD president said Naveen Patnaik’s father, Biju Patnaik, had created Nuapada as a separate district in 1993, and the BJD president (Naveen Patnaik) has brought development in the area. The Nuapada by-election will witness a triangular contest with the ruling BJP, BJD and Congress fielding candidates. The by-election in Nuapada was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia is the BJP candidate in the by-election.