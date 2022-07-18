Naveen votes in Presidential poll

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik voted in the Presidential election the polling of which is being held in chamber number 54 of the Odisha Assembly building on Monday. Voting for electing the new President began during the day.

Earlier, the BJD had announced its total support for the NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. The CM and MLAs cast their votes at the State Assembly here. Murmu the NDA candidate, is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had already declared to support Murmu, the daughter of the soil.

On the other hand, the State Congress has decided to follow the direction of the high command and support Sinha, Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim votes for Murmu. He said it is his personal choice being an Odia and voted rightly for a Odia candidate.