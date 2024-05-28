Naveen will become ex-CM after June 4, says Shah

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Naveen Patnaik will become former chief minister of Odisha after June 4.

Addressing an election rally at Chandbali in Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the BJP will form the next government in Odisha by securing more than 75 seats in the 147-member Assembly. He also claimed that the BJP is set to win 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

Shah said the BJP will ensure that the next chief minister is fluent in Odia and understands the State's language, culture and tradition. "Should a 'Tamil babu' run the government from behind the scene... By casting your vote in favour of the lotus symbol, bring a 'jan sevak' to rule the State in place of an officer," he said, in an apparent reference to Naveen's close aide and BJD leader V K Pandian.