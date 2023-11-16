Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): After a wait of over 12 years, the people of Navi Mumbai will finally enter the era of Metro Rail from November 17, an official said here on Thursday.

The first train service on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 will run from Belapur to Pendhar, without any official inauguration programme.

The move comes in the wake of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive to the CIDCO to launch the Navi Mumbai Metro -- ready past several months -- for the convenience of the people.

Earlier, there was a speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate it in the last week of October 2023.

Last month, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray had slammed the government for delaying the start of the much-needed public service, Navi Mumbai Metro, though it was ready for four months.

The CIDCO is developing a total of 4 elevated routes and the first of these, 11.10 km long Belapur-Pendhar line with 11 stations and a Metro Depot at Taloja Panchanand shall be started on Friday from 3 p.m.-10 p.m.

From Saturday, regular services will commence on the entire route from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. with a frequency of every 15 minutes.

The ticket rates shall range from Rs 10-Rs 40 depending on the distance, for commuting in the airconditioned, comfortable coaches with state-of-the-art facilities on the network.

Hailing the development, Shinde said that the Navi Mumbai Metro will provide better connectivity with the satellite city and the government plans to build a strong network of Metro Lines in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with CIDCO implementing the project in Navi Mumbai effectively.

CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Anil Diggikar said rapidly developing areas of Kharghar and Taloja will get better connectivity as also CBD Belapur through the quick, clean and efficient Navi Mumbai Metro.