Navy rescues hijacked fishing vessel, saves crew & 19 Pakistanis

New Delhi : The Indian Navy officials on Tuesday said that they have rescued a hijacked fishing vessel 'Al Naemi' with 11 Somali armed pirates.

The officials said that the Navy's Marine Commandos carried out the operation and rescued the crew including 19 Pakistani nationals.



The official said that the navy rescued the vessels through swift, persistent and relentless efforts by the Mission Deployed Indian Navy warship in the Southern Arabian Sea approx 850 nm West of Kochi.



“It also prevented misuse of fishing vessels as Mother Ships for further acts of Piracy on Merchant Vessels,” the officials said.



They said that INS Sumitra, post rescuing MV Iman, was again pressed into action to locate and intercept another Iranian flagged FV which had been boarded by pirates and her crew taken hostage.



“Sumitra intercepted the FV and through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helo and boats compelled the safe release of the crew and the vessel,” the officials said.



They said that this was the second successful anti-piracy operation by the Indian Navy in the last 24 hours. Indian Defence officials said that Indian navy warships are deployed all around the Indian Ocean region to provide safety and security in the area.

