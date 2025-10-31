Navy Shaurya Museum being built in ship shape in Lucknow

The underconstruction Navy Shaurya Museum in Lucknow is being built in the shape of a ship, with porthole-style windows, ship railings, naval architecture and maritime symbols, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the ongoing construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Agra and a presentation on the proposed Navy Shaurya Museum, an official statement issued here said.

He said the Shivaji museum in Agra will serve as a symbol of India’s valour, self-respect and cultural magnificence, while the Navy museum would stand as a living symbol of the Indian Navy’s indomitable valour and India’s maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region. Expressing satisfaction with the progress so far of the Agra museum, the chief minister instructed

officials to complete the building by January 2026 at all costs, ensuring a timely inauguration.

He said the Shivaji museum should not remain

a static display, but evolve as a living, interactive

experience where visitors can connect with India’s glorious past.

Highlighting the “Shivaji and the Great Escape Gallery”, the chief minister directed that the historic escape of Shivaji from Agra Fort be recreated using 7D technology, digital sound, light and visual effects to make the event come alive for visitors.

Adityanath also instructed that the ‘Gallery of Pioneers’ should preserve and display memorabilia, artefacts and documents related to the freedom fighters of 1857, narrating the story of those who laid the foundation of India’s independence.

He said the gallery

should honour the legacy of Rani Lakshmibai, Nana Saheb, Tatya Tope and other heroes through modern digital displays.

Regarding the ‘Festivals Gallery’, Adityanath said it should bring to life the

major festivals of Uttar Pradesh, ”such as Mahashivratri and Dev Deepawali in Kashi, Shri Krishna Janmotsav and Rangotsav in Braj and Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, through immersive sound, light and colour experiences, rather than static photographs.

He further directed that the ‘Gallery of Rivers’ depict the faith, culture and folk life surrounding sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu and Ghaghra, while sections such as “Devasur Sangram” should showcase Indian philosophical interpretations of creation, religion and human values.

The chief minister has directed that every artwork, sculpture and architectural element in the upcoming Shivaji museum in Agra should embody the cultural soul of Uttar Pradesh.

He directed that an “Agra Gallery” be developed to highlight the city’s architectural and cultural legacy, allowing visitors to experience Mughal architecture, Braj culture and modern Agra.

He also ordered the development of an “Orientation Gallery” to introduce visitors to the museum’s vision, Shivaji’s life and the socio-cultural milieu of his time.

Each gallery must include thematic and technology-driven presentations that turn visitors into active participants, he said.

About the Navy museum in Lucknow, the chief minister said, “The museum would stand as a living symbol of the Indian Navy’s indomitable valour and India’s maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region.”