- Navy's ammunition cum torpedo cum missile barge - LSAM 19 launched
The launch of ammunition cum torpedo cum missile (ACTCM) barge, LSAM 19 (Yard 129), fifth barge of 11 x ACTCM Barge Project, built by MSME shipyard, Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane for Indian Navy, was undertaken on Wednesday, an official said.
The launch ceremony was presided over by Commodore V Pravin, AWPS (Mbi).
The launch ceremony was presided over by Commodore V Pravin, AWPS (Mbi).
In a statement, the Indian Navy said that the contract for building 11 X ACTCM Barge was signed between Defence Minister and Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane on March 5, 2021.
The availability of these barges would provide impetus to operational commitments of Indian Navy by facilitating transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to Indian Navy Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours, the statement read.
According to the Ministry of Defence, these barges were indigenously designed and built under relevant Naval Rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping.
The model testing of the Barge during design stage was undertaken at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam.