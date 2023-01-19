NCERT Announces Draft Manual For Transgender Students

A gender-inclusive curriculum, gender-neutral uniforms, secure restrooms, washrooms and steps to prevent gender-based violence are among the recommendations made in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) draft manual for integrating transgender children into the mainstream educational system.



The draft, titled "Integrating Transgender Concerns in Schooling Processes," was created by a 16-member team led by Jyotsana Tiwari, head of NCERT 's Department of Gender Studies. In order to make schools more accepting of transgender children throughout India, the committee has also recommended several changes in the draught handbook.

According to the draught, some children, particularly those in Grades VI and later, have a penchant for clothing, particularly school uniforms. They don't feel at ease wearing a certain dress. Schools can offer comfortable, climate-appropriate, gender-neutral uniforms that fit and do not conform to a specific gender, according to a Times Now story.

The committee has also emphasised that teachers, with a particular emphasis on transgender students, can identify the areas where gender can be integrated. Additionally, teachers should support transgender or gender nonconforming children in building positive relationships with their peers in order to improve the learning environment. The committee highlighted that, in comparison to children who comply to gender standards, children who don't conform to gender norms must endure violence from an early age due to societal intolerance against gender nonconformity.