NCERT warns publishers over copyright infringement
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Sunday issued a warning to some of the publishers over copyright infringement of its school books.
NCERT said that a few unscrupulous publishers are printing NCERT school textbooks which are available on the NCERT website, under their own name without obtaining permission from NCERT.
The NCERT is an advisory body to the government in the field of school education.
The advisory body said that NCERT, responsible for developing and disseminating textbooks for all stages of school Education, has long been regarded as an authorised repository of educational teaching and learning resources.
The NCERT said that any individual or entity who publishes for commercial sale, NCERT textbooks in whole or in part or uses the NCERT textbook content in such publication, without obtaining the copyright permission from NCERT, shall be proceeded against in accordance with the Copyright Act 1957.
“The general public is requested to kindly stay away from such textbooks or workbooks as their content may be factually incorrect as well as against the basic philosophy of NCF 2023. Any individual who comes across such pirated textbooks or workbooks should immediately inform NCERT through email at pd.ncert@nic.in,” the official added.
The advisory body further said that any publisher desirous of using the name of NCERT in its publication should send a proposal to the Publication Division NCERT, Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-16 or on email at secy.ncert@nic.in
Deputy Secretary of NCERT Rajesh Kumar said that the advisory on copyright infringement in the use of the educational materials designed and developed by NCERT is herewith released as a public notice. Stakeholders are requested to honour the Copyrights Advisory issued by NCERT in letter and spirit. Don't indulge in Copyright Infringement in Educational Materials developed by NCERT.