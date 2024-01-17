NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Opts Out Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Plans Post-Event Temple Visit

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has decided not to participate in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. He conveyed in a letter to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai that he will visit the temple after the ceremony, stating, "After the completion of the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22, I will make time to come for darshan, and by then, the construction work of the Ram temple will also be completed."



Pawar had earlier criticized the BJP for not receiving an invitation to the ceremony, expressing uncertainty about whether the party was leveraging the issue for religious or political gain. He remarked, "Don’t know if it (BJP) is using the issue for political or commercial purposes. We are happy that the temple is coming up for which many have contributed."

In a statement on Tuesday, Pawar claimed that the foundation stone (shilanyas) of the temple was initially laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, accusing the BJP and RSS of exploiting the issue for political purposes. Rajiv Gandhi had launched his Lok Sabha campaign in 1989 from the banks of the River Saryu in Ayodhya, promising 'Ram Rajya' and performing the 'shilanyas' at the disputed site along with his supporters.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various leaders in attendance. Several celebrities and prominent figures have also been invited to the event.