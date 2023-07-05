NCP Power Struggle: Ajit Pawar's Meeting Draws MLAs While Sharad Pawar's Supporters Rally At His Residence

A significant number of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs attended a party meeting organized by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday. Sources indicate that the attendance is expected to increase further. Additionally, five out of eight NCP MLCs are also participating in the meeting held in suburban Bandra. To avoid disqualification, the Ajit Pawar camp requires the support of at least 36 MLAs, according to former principal secretary of the Maharashtra Legislature, Anant Kalse. Meanwhile, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's supporters gathered at his residence in south Mumbai ahead of the meetings held by both factions to demonstrate their strength.



Ajit Pawar leads a breakaway NCP group that recently joined the BJP-Shiv Sena Maharashtra government as Deputy Chief Minister. Their meeting aims to establish the majority support of the party's MLAs.

Concurrently, Sharad Pawar's NCP faction paraded 13 MLAs after issuing a whip to all legislators, urging their attendance at a crucial meeting scheduled for 1 pm at Mumbai's Nariman Point. Jitendra Awhad, appointed as the party's chief whip on Sunday, issued the whip.

The dispute started when the ongoing internal conflict within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is unfolding through two separate meetings organized by rival factions, each claiming the support of the party's legislators. Sharad Pawar's NCP relies on the 83-year-old leader's experience and popularity, while the Ajit Pawar camp, according to sources, is urging MLAs to make a "practical decision." Members associated with the Ajit Pawar faction allegedly contacted MLAs prior to the meeting and encouraged them to align with their group, citing potential benefits for the 2024 elections.

The party lawmakers are also being encouraged to make a pragmatic choice, as they hold respect for Sharad Pawar, but the circumstances have changed, and they should adapt accordingly.

Upon their arrival at the venue, supporters of Ajit Pawar are requesting the legislators to sign an affidavit. Sources indicate that these signed documents will be submitted to the Election Commission of India, serving as a claim to the party name and symbol.

In a parallel development, the Sharad Pawar faction has issued a directive to all party leaders, instructing them to attend a meeting taking place today at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre. However, these meetings occur just a few days after Ajit Pawar's decision to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has submitted a plea to Speaker Narwekar, requesting the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight additional MLAs who switched allegiances last week. Additionally, the party has sent a letter to the Election Commission of India (EC) affirming that Sharad Pawar, the NCP's founder in 1999, remains at the helm of the party, with no alteration in leadership.