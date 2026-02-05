NCP releases Ajit Pawar's last campaign video appealing voters to support party

Mumbai: The NCP on Thursday released a video of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recorded against the backdrop of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election campaign in Maharashtra.

The campaign for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis concluded on Thursday, with voting scheduled for February 7 and counting on February 9.

Through the video, Ajit Pawar appealed to voters to vote for the Nationalist Congress Party.

The one-minute and 28-second video was recorded at his Devagiri residence four days before his death, on January 24.

After that, Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

In the video, Ajit Pawar appealed to voters by emphasising rural development, farmers’ welfare, women empowerment, youth employment and basic facilities.

He further stated that this is an important time to decide in whose hands the overall development of villages, talukas and districts should be entrusted.

“Zilla Parishad is the real key to rural development. This institution is directly linked to basic issues like water, roads, health, education, agriculture and employment.

“The Nationalist Congress Party has always worked keeping rural areas at the centre. From farmers’ issues to women’s empowerment, youth employment and respect for the elderly, we have handled every issue seriously.

“I am not just a man of my word, but a man of work. Keeping my word is my identity,” Ajit Pawar said in the video.

Further, Ajit Pawar said that the party is firmly determined to bring modern technology, artificial intelligence and digital tools for water supply, road works, health facilities and agriculture to rural areas.

He appealed to voters to support NCP candidates in the elections.

“Give us a chance for clean, efficient and people-oriented governance. We will never let your trust be broken. We will not let funds for development works run short. This is my word,” he said in his appeal.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare indirectly attacked the Sharad Pawar-led NCP for claiming a merger between the two NCP factions.

“Why was the merger discussed in the same courtyard when Ajit Pawar’s body was kept for the last rites? Why did some leaders make hasty statements about the merger in interviews before the funeral?

“Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in ceremony and the merger were two separate issues. So did the discussion on merger first mean bringing someone else as the Deputy Chief Minister?” he asked.

Tatkare clarified that a decision regarding the post of the party’s national president will be taken only after considering the sentiments of all party MLAs, office-bearers and workers.

Talking about Ajit Pawar’s plane crash, Tatkare said he has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

He also said that a high-level inquiry into the crash should be conducted and the truth placed before the public at the earliest.



