NDA Expected To Sweep All 25 Lok Sabha Seats In Rajasthan: Mood Of The Nation Survey

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to secure all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan according to the latest Mood of the Nation survey, dealing a significant blow to the opposition INDIA bloc. This projection reflects the BJP's recent electoral successes in Rajasthan, as seen in the assembly elections where it emerged victorious in the state and other Hindi heartland states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The survey, conducted among 35,801 respondents across all Lok Sabha constituencies between December 15, 2023, and January 28, 2024, provides valuable insights into the political landscape. However, it's important to note the potential margin of error associated with opinion polls.

The Congress, previously in power in Rajasthan, is projected to lose all seats, signaling a steep decline from its one-seat victory in the previous Lok Sabha election. Internal discord within the party has weakened its position significantly.

Despite challenges, the NDA is expected to maintain a strong lead with around 59% of the vote share, slightly lower than its 2019 performance but still commanding a substantial majority. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is projected to marginally improve its vote share to 35%, while other parties are likely to secure a mere 6%.

In the broader context, the Mood of the Nation poll suggests that if elections were held today, the NDA would secure a comfortable majority of 306 seats, surpassing the required 272 seats to form the government. The BJP alone is projected to win 287 seats, indicating a significant electoral advantage. Despite a rise in seats for the INDIA opposition bloc, projected at 193 seats, it falls short of posing a serious challenge to the NDA's dominance.