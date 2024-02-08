Live
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
Just In
NDA Expected To Sweep All 25 Lok Sabha Seats In Rajasthan: Mood Of The Nation Survey
- According to the latest edition of the Mood of the Nation survey, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to secure a clean sweep of all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, signaling a significant setback for the opposition INDIA bloc
- The survey, conducted among 35,801 respondents between December 15, 2023, and January 28, 2024, highlights the BJP's electoral prowess in the region, while the Congress faces a challenging outlook, projected to lose all seats it previously held.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to secure all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan according to the latest Mood of the Nation survey, dealing a significant blow to the opposition INDIA bloc. This projection reflects the BJP's recent electoral successes in Rajasthan, as seen in the assembly elections where it emerged victorious in the state and other Hindi heartland states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The survey, conducted among 35,801 respondents across all Lok Sabha constituencies between December 15, 2023, and January 28, 2024, provides valuable insights into the political landscape. However, it's important to note the potential margin of error associated with opinion polls.
The Congress, previously in power in Rajasthan, is projected to lose all seats, signaling a steep decline from its one-seat victory in the previous Lok Sabha election. Internal discord within the party has weakened its position significantly.
Despite challenges, the NDA is expected to maintain a strong lead with around 59% of the vote share, slightly lower than its 2019 performance but still commanding a substantial majority. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is projected to marginally improve its vote share to 35%, while other parties are likely to secure a mere 6%.
In the broader context, the Mood of the Nation poll suggests that if elections were held today, the NDA would secure a comfortable majority of 306 seats, surpassing the required 272 seats to form the government. The BJP alone is projected to win 287 seats, indicating a significant electoral advantage. Despite a rise in seats for the INDIA opposition bloc, projected at 193 seats, it falls short of posing a serious challenge to the NDA's dominance.