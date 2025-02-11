NDA slams Bengal CM's pitch for going solo in 2026 polls, Trinamool backs the call

Kolkata: The political temperature in West Bengal has risen after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the 2026 state Assembly elections without any alliance, ruling out any tie-up with the Congress.

During a meeting with Trinamool legislators ahead of the Assembly's budget session on Monday, Mamata Banerjee reportedly stated that Congress has no political significance in West Bengal, making an alliance with the party unnecessary.

Confident of securing a fourth consecutive term, she declared that Trinamool alone is enough to form the government in 2026.

The NDA quickly seized on the statement, terming it a sign of "overconfidence" and further evidence of cracks within the opposition INDIA Bloc.

Speaking to IANS in Delhi, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale remarked that Mamata Banerjee's words prove that the opposition alliance existed only for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and has now collapsed.

"It seems that the INDIA Bloc has completely fallen apart, and Mamata Banerjee's statement confirms that Congress has no presence in West Bengal. Similarly, the AAP is also ready to contest against Congress. The 2026 West Bengal elections will be very easy for us," he added.

West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul took a dig at Mamata Banerjee, questioning whether she would win Bengal the same way she failed in Goa, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

"You try to buy votes in West Bengal by luring our sisters with schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar, offering them Rs 1000. You even promised Rs 5,000 to women in Goa, yet they did not vote for you. So, don't be overconfident," she told reporters.

Drawing a parallel with AAP's recent loss in Delhi, Paul said that just as Kejriwal once claimed that PM Modi wouldn't be able to enter Delhi, only to be proven wrong, Mamata Banerjee's overconfidence would also be crushed.

She further accused the Chief Minister of "deceiving and oppressing" the people of West Bengal, claiming that she would soon face the consequences.

Speaking to IANS in Mumbai, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande also took aim at the INDIA Bloc, calling it an "opportunistic alliance" of "ideologically conflicting" parties.

"They may have come together during certain elections for political convenience, but deep down, they were never truly united. Their fate will be similar to those who come together only for political ends," she added.

Despite the criticism, Trinamool leaders stood firmly behind Mamata Banerjee's decision, asserting that the party does not need allies to win elections.

Talking to the reporters, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja reiterated that the Trinamool is fully prepared for the 2026 elections and is capable of securing victory on its own.

"Our party's chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, spoke yesterday, and she mentioned that here in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress and its organisation is ready for an election. Trinamool Congress can go alone and win the election in 2026. Every political front can work on themselves, while the Trinamool Congress will go solo this time," she added.

MLA Humayun Kabir, recalling how Banerjee led the party to a landslide victory in 2021, told IANS, "In 2021, Didi also fought the election alone, and the result was good -- she secured 213 seats, which has now increased to 226-227. Didi is the sole decision-maker in TMC. Based on this, in the 2026 elections, TMC will easily come to power with a two-thirds majority."

Sources indicated that Mamata Banerjee holds Congress responsible for the Opposition's recent electoral setbacks, particularly in Delhi and Haryana, where the BJP registered sweeping victories.

According to insiders, she reportedly told her party members that Congress failed to support AAP in Delhi, while AAP did not back Congress in Haryana, allowing the BJP to win both states. She reiterated that Congress has no influence in West Bengal and that Trinamool alone is sufficient to take on its rivals.

With Mamata Banerjee making it clear that Trinamool will go solo in 2026, the political landscape in West Bengal is set for a dramatic showdown.