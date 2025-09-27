  • Menu
NDA trying to buy people's votes with doles: Priyanka

Patna: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged women of Bihar not to be swayed by doles offered by the NDA government, alleging that the BJP-led coalition was "interested only in your votes", while her party wanted to give them "respect".

Addressing a 'Mahila Samvad' at state headquarters of the party, the party general secretary asked women to understand the "true intentions" of leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, "who deserved to be taught a lesson" in the upcoming assembly polls.

