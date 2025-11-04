NDA will form govt in Bihar: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Patna: Ahead of the highly anticipated Bihar Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that once again, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar at the state level and the Modi government at the Centre, the NDA government will be formed along with its allies.

This statement came as CM Yadav participated in a BJP bike rally on the final day of election campaigning in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Mohan Yadav said, “The only option is an NDA government. Once again, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar at the state level and the Modi government at the Centre, along with our allies, the NDA government will be formed. Koi nahi hai takkar mein, kyun pade ho chakkar mein. The people of Bihar want development and progress, and the NDA is ready to lead the state forward in partnership with the nation.”

He added, “People believe in the NDA government, and they will ensure its victory once again.”

Meanwhile, campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will conclude this evening at 5 p.m. across 121 constituencies spread over 18 districts. Voting for this phase will take place on November 6 under tight security arrangements. Star campaigners and senior leaders of the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and other political parties will make their final efforts today to win over voters.

On the last day of campaigning, leaders from various parties are expected to hold rallies, public meetings, and roadshows across multiple districts to strengthen their candidates’ prospects.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the 243-member Assembly, and the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect across the state. Polling will cover 121 constituencies in the first phase and 122 in the second.







