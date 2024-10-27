Nearly 36 lakh people affected due to cyclone 'Dana' in Odisha: Minister Pujari

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Sunday said that nearly 36 lakh persons were affected due to Cyclone 'Dana' in the state.

Addressing media persons here, Minister Pujari said 35,95,015 persons in 1,671 gram panchayats in 108 blocks and 426 wards in 31 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in 14 districts of the state were affected.

Pujari also said that 8,10,896 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and vulnerable places to cyclone shelters and relief centres in the affected districts of the state before 'Dana' hit Odisha coast on Thursday midnight.

The evacuated people stayed at 6,210 Cyclone Relief Centres, both permanent and temporary, till it subsided completely. As people returned to their homes after the situation was normal, only 1,178 relief centres were operational.

"The people whose houses were partially damaged have been provided with polythene sheets and other necessary items. They can stay in the relief centres and avail the cooked food facility till their houses are repaired completely," said Pujari.

He said power restoration has been completed in affected districts.

The R&DM minister also said that as many as 28 persons have suffered snakebites during the cyclone.

"The Special Relief Commissioner has written letters to the District Collectors to positively send detailed reports regarding damages to infrastructure in the 14 affected districts of the state by November 2. The collectors have also been asked to send the report on damages to crops and houses in their respective districts," added Pujari.

He said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi may soon pay an aerial visit to the affected districts and inspect the damages caused by the cyclone.

The Minister further informed that the reports regarding the damage will be sent to the Union government and a Central team will also visit the state to assess the damage.

He assured that compensation would be provided for the damages soon.