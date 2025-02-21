Need to revive freedom movement's spirit for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday reviving the spirit of the freedom movement to create new leadership will help achieve the aim of Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave 2025, he said India's freedom struggle was the best illustration of a shared purpose, noting that it produced leaders not just in politics but in other sectors as well.

Highlighting the importance of shared purpose, PM Modi said it not only brings out the best in individuals but also enhances their capabilities according to the larger objective.

Reiterating the need for rapid progress in all sectors to build a Viksit Bharat, he stressed the importance of creating leadership for conventional sectors like sports, agriculture, manufacturing, and social service.

Emphasising the need to develop strength and spirit in public policy and social sectors, the Prime Minister remarked on the necessity of preparing leadership for emerging sectors such as deep-tech, space, biotech, and renewable energy.

PM Modi also shared how despite lacking natural resources, Gujarat became a top state due to good leadership driven by its human capital.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the critical role of both human and natural resources and their role in the progress of any nation.

Quoting a Sanskrit verse, the Prime Minister emphasised that there is no word which cannot be turned into a mantra, no herb that cannot become medicine, and no person who is incapable, and highlighted the need for a planner to utilise and guide individuals.

Emphasising the different levels of development: personal success through self-development, organisational growth through team development, and explosive growth through leadership development, he said that these principles should always remind everyone of their duties and contributions.

Grooming excellent leaders in every sector is the need of the hour, he said, highlighting that the SOUL is an important milestone in the development journey of Viksit Bharat.