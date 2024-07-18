NEET paper leak case: Four AIIMS Patna students detained by CBI

Patna: Four students of the Patna AIIMS were detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, a day after they were called for questioning in the NEET paper leak case.

Dr G.K. Paul, the executive director of the premier hospital, has confirmed this.

He further said that the institution was cooperating fully with the CBI in this matter.

The detained students have been identified as Chandan Singh from Siwan, Kumar Sanu from Patna, Rahul Anand from Dhanbad, and Karan Jain from Araria district, all are third-year students.

“We are surprised over the suspicious activities of the AIIMS students. We are cooperating with the CBI. They were taken by the CBI team on Wednesday evening and have not returned to our institution so far,” Paul said.

“It is a serious matter for us and our institution is committed to aiding the investigation,” he said.

The four MBBS students of Patna AIIMS come under the radar of CBI following the arrest of Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky, who is believed to be a key player in the scandal alongside the primary accused, Sanjeev Mukhiya.

Following this, the CBI confiscated their laptops and mobile phones to gather further evidence.