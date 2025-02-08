Live
NEET-PG 2024: SC junks plea for fresh counselling
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking directions to cancel the all-India quota (AIQ) round 3 of NEET-PG 2024 counselling and to conduct it afresh.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran passed the order after the counsel appearing for the National Medical Commission (NMC) said any such direction would have a cascading effect in all the states. "In case anything has to be done now, it will have a cascading effect in all the states because students have already taken part in the counselling," said the counsel.
He said there was a time scheduled for post-graduate (PG) admission. While dismissing the petition, the bench observed if it would entertain the plea filed by the three petitioners, "we will have another 30 here".
On February 4, the apex court sought responses from the Centre, the NMC and others on the plea.
The petitioners, who are eligible for NEET-PG 2024 counselling, said round 3 of AIQ counselling for NEET-PG started before round 2 of state counselling was concluded in certain states.
The plea, drawn by advocate Tanvi Dubey, said petitioners were aggrieved by the clash in the counselling schedule for AIQ and state quota. It said several candidates from the state quota who were otherwise ineligible to register for AIQ round 3, got a chance to register and block a seat in AIQ round 3.