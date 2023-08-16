Nehru Memorial Museum And Library Renamed As Prime Ministers' Museum And Library Society

The Centre has officially renamed the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) Society, effective from Monday. A confirmation came from A Surya Prakash, the PMML vice-chairman, who announced the change on social media. The decision to rename the society was made during a special meeting of the NMML Society in mid-June, aiming to align with the broader democratization and diversification of the society's scope.



During the renaming process, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who serves as the Vice-President of the Society, presided over the special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society. This move, which recognizes all Prime Ministers and encapsulates their contributions, was endorsed by the Executive Council of NMML during its 162nd meeting in November 2016.

The newly revamped Museum offers a seamless journey, starting at the renovated Nehru Museum building featuring advanced displays on the life and impact of Jawaharlal Nehru. The Museum's narrative extends to a new building, chronicling the nation's progress under the guidance of various Prime Ministers, navigating challenges and ensuring comprehensive development. This transformation is an inclusive approach, democratically preserving the institutional memory of all Prime Ministers, as stated by the Culture Ministry release.