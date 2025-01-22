Live
- HUDCO Approves Release of Rs 11,000 Crores for Amaravati Capital Construction
- Congress infighting leaves Karnataka unrepresented at Davos, says BJP
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
Just In
NEP will help build modern India: CM
The National Education Policy 2020 would help in preparing students and youths for building a modern and empowered India, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday.
Bhubaneswar: The National Education Policy 2020 would help in preparing students and youths for building a modern and empowered India, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday.
Majhi, while inaugurating a three-day national workshop on the NEP, said it will play an important role in realising the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).
The policy would help in creating a strong infrastructure and provide quality education at the primary level, he said. The NEP will be implemented in Odisha from the next academic year, Majhi said.
“The use of technology in imparting education will be enhanced. Providing education through technology will become an integral part of our academic system,” the Chief Minister said.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking on the occasion, said Odisha is going to be a model for the entire nation in bringing reforms to the education system. Both the Centre and the Odisha government are working together in that direction, he said.
After the BJP formed government in the eastern State, concrete steps have been taken on the implementation of the NEP “in letter and spirit”, the minister said.