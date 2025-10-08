Nepali gang leader wanted for doctor’s murder shot dead

New Delhi: A wanted gangster carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was shot dead by a joint team of Delhi Police’s Special Staff and Gurugram Crime Branch during an encounter near the Astha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

Bhim Mahabahadur Jora (39), a native of Nepal, was wanted for the murder of 63-year-old general physician Yogesh Chander Paul during a robbery at his residence in Jangpura in May 2024.

“Jora was the mastermind of a Nepali gang which employed its members as domestic help in affluent households across metropolitan cities in India.

“After gaining the trust of the families, the gang members would allegedly administer sleep-inducing drugs before looting cash and valuables, sometimes resorting to violence or murder,” DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The officer said the encounter took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday after a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police received a tip-off about Jora’s movement in the national capital.

“The accused, who was on the run since the Jangpura murder, managed to evade arrest by frequently crossing over to Nepal. “A trap was laid near the Astha Kunj Park, where the accused was spotted around midnight. When police asked him to surrender, he opened fire at them, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence,” the DCP said.