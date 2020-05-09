New Delhi: 16% landlords waive rent for 2 months

New Delhi: A survey has showed that around 16 per cent landlords waived rent for up to two months, while another 41 per cent gave tenants extension on rental payments in view of a financial crunch during the coronavirus lockdown.

The survey, conducted by property classified 99acres.com which is owned by Info Edge India Ltd, polled 49,600 house owners and brokers who have listed properties for rent or sale.

The survey's motive was to assess the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the property market. "Most of the landlords are extending a helping hand to the tenants - 44 per cent have not increased the rent, 41 per cent are giving more time to their tenants to pay and 16 per cent have waived the rent for up to two months," the portal, which has over 10 lakh residential and commercial properties listed by owners and brokers, said in a statement.