New Delhi: All cases against Aam Aadmi Party leaders false says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday blasted the BJP government at the Centre, saying that all the cases against his party leaders are false and the agencies keep on investigating but nothing comes out of the probe.

Interacting with the media here, Kejriwal said: "All cases are false. They (agencies) keep investigating but nothing comes out of the probe." He said that its a waste of time of the government and the investigative agencies.

Asked about the Supreme Court observations in the matter of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia bail hearing, Kejriwal said, "The way the Supreme Court was asking questions today... as the matter is sub juice I should not comment, but the way court questioned it shows that it was a false case."

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said due legal process would be followed in the event of any political party being named as an accused in a charge sheet.

The BJP hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP leadership is "nervous" after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's arrest in the "liquor scam" case and is spending huge resources to protect him.