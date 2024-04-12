New Delhi: BJP doesn’t discriminate between Hindus, Muslims’

New Delhi : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the BJP does not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims and that the respect of women is of paramount importance to it, citing the ban on triple talaq.

He was addressing a public meeting in Rewa Lok Sabha seat, where his party has fielded sitting MP Janardhan Mishra against Congress’ Neelam Mishra. Singh also batted for the one nation, one election’ idea and called the track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government remarkable.



“People say the BJP always talks of Hindus and Muslims. I want to say that we do not discriminate between Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Jews,” Singh asserted.



The Defence Minister said his party takes along with it all. “We believe all born in Bharat are the children of Bharat Mata. We don’t discriminate,” he said. The allegations of bias against the BJP grew sharper after it declared its intention to ban triple talaq.

“We did not end it (instant triple talaq) by fooling people. It was our resolve and word, he said. Be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jews or Parsis, BJP treats its sisters equally. Our ancient practice and that of the BJP is to respect women,” said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

“After marrying someone, if anybody leaves her saying talaq, talaq and talaq’, the BJP won’t tolerate it even if it loses the government. We won’t allow women to be disrespected on our soil,” he said. The 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP will go to polls in four phases between April 19 and May 13 and votes will be counted on June 4.

