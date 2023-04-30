New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal stands in solidarity with protesting wrestlers

New Delhi : AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended his solidarity with the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Chief Minister has urged the country to support their cause. He emphasised that every citizen who loves this country must support these players, since they are not fighting a personal struggle, but rather battling to safeguard India’s sporting tradition. Kejriwal chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for imprisoning an education reformer while supporting his MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers. He expressed his disgust that India’s famous champions had to protest at Jantar Mantar to have an FIR issued against a harasser due to political favouritism.

Kejriwal appealed that the Centre not cut off food, water, and electric supplies to the athletes. He also promised the wrestlers that as Delhi’s chief minister, he would do everything he could to help them. He was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi, and a number of MLAs and party leaders.

The athletes have been protesting for several days now, demanding justice for the sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

He further stated that our country’s wrestlers, who have previously made India proud, had been protesting at Jantar Mantar for more than a week. He went on to say that they had to come out and raise their voices since a BJP politician misbehaved with them. He also stated that if somebody misbehaves with a woman or a female kid in India, that person should suffer the most severe punishment specified by Indian law, even hanging if the offence of a serious nature.

The victims in this case, according to the Delhi CM, are not ordinary women, but female wrestlers who have worked extremely hard to bring laurels to the nation.

He emphasised how the entire country applauded when these wrestlers won gold for the country and held the national flag as the national anthem played in the background after winning, which was telecast all over the country. He went on to say that it is really disgusting that a politician misbehaved with these women, and that they are now forced to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar in order to get their voices heard and a FIR filed against the guilty.

He continued by imploring the Central Government not to be so cruel towards its own athletes.

He said that the government utilised the police to prevent food, water, and bedding from being delivered to the wrestlers. “I want to assure the wrestlers protesting here that I will do everything in my power to help them during their fight.”

But what the Central Government is doing here violates human rights because food and water are basic necessities for everyone. These are our own athletes, and they have done us proud. They did not achieve all of this for such a day where the Central Government is stopping them from having food and water,” he said.