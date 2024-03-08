Live
- How Sound Baths Can Enhance Your Mental Wellness?
- Centre approves Rs 2,093 cr outlay for highway, ropeway projects in J&K
- International Women’s Day 2024: 10 Tips Every Woman Should Follow For a Healthy Life
- Google Commemorates Women’s Achievements on International Women’s Day 2024
- Fishermen's agitation in Kakinada The agitators burnt the boat on the road
- Watch Laapataa Ladies for Rs 100 on International Women's Day!
- Nandini Agasara sets her sights on gold
- Erram Poorna Shanthi’s mission to empower the underprivileged
- Singer Maithili Thakur on meeting PM Modi: ‘Aaj main aapse mili, bahut khushi hui’
- Hyderabad: Narendra Modi rolls out slew of projects for Telangana State from J&K
Just In
New Delhi: Congress, AAP to campaign for LS polls, says Arvinder Singh Lovely
A coordination committee will be formed in a day or two for the joint campaign of the Congress and the AAP in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Thursday.
New Delhi : A coordination committee will be formed in a day or two for the joint campaign of the Congress and the AAP in the national capital, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Thursday. Speaking to PTI, Lovely said a panel under the chairmanship of former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra will be formed and several former Delhi ministers will be a part of it.
The Congress and the AAP are constituents of the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While the AAP will contest on four seats in Delhi, the Congress will fight on three.
“Congress and AAP will definitely campaign together for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. We will form a coordination committee under the chairmanship of Subhash Chopra in a day or two and all former ministers will be a part of it. They will coordinate the campaigns and public meetings of both the parties,” Lovely told PTI. He said leaders like Haroon Yusuf, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Mukesh Sharma, Jai Kishan and Ramesh Kumar from the Congress will be a part of the committee.
Earlier, senior AAP leader Sandeep Pathak had said the AAP and Congress will campaign together for the upcoming polls. Speaking about their social media campaign, Lovely said chairpersons, who will be appointed for each Lok Sabha as well as assembly constituency, will identify the issues of the citizens - from central to local problems. He said a “war room” has been established in the Delhi Congress office to monitor the social media campaign.