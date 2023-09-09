New Delhi: Delhi Fire Services directs staff not to share pics of G20 venue

New Delhi : The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued an order directing its staff deployed for G-20 Summit duty to not share photos of the venues or security passes on social media.

The order issued on Wednesday also directed the staff to not use the security pass elsewhere except the G20 duty points and non-compliance with the order will be viewed seriously. “Any misuse of these passes will attract disciplinary action.

Non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously,” it said. “All officers/officials deployed for duty in connection with G20 Leaders’ Summit are hereby directed not to take photos of G20 venues, security passes, vehicle passes and never share photos to anyone through social media,” the DFS order said.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held here from September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. PTI NIT

The Delhi Police has sought the help of civic agencies to curb the menace of monkeys and dogs in and around central Delhi’s Rajghat ahead of G20 delegates’ visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, officials said on Friday. Police have also asked the agencies to rope in snake catchers. The agency concerned has been asked to deploy people to catch monkeys and dogs during the delegates’ visit to Rajghat.