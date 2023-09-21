New Delhi: Government de-empanels 26 staffers, including 7 mohalla clinic docs

New Delhi : Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said 26 staffers, including seven doctors, posted at mohalla clinics have been de-empanelled for allegedly attempting to manipulate the attendance system. Addressing a press conference, he said there were complaints about doctors coming in late.

“We got attendance records checked. The doctors and staffers have to be present in mohalla clinics from 8 am to 2 pm. It was found that the electronic attendance system was being manipulated. They would come in late but the system showed that they had come in by 8 am.

“There were irregularities found at seven mohalla clinics -- five in southwest district, one in northeast, and one in Shahdara. In all 26 staffers, including seven doctors, have been de-empanelled,” he said. A total of 533 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics are functional in Delhi at present.