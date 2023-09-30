Live
New Delhi: Indian Air Force to buy 156 choppers for Pakistan, China borders
New Delhi : In what could be termed as one of the biggest pushes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' in the defence sector, the Indian Air Force is going to place orders for 156 more Prachand light combat helicopters, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which would be deployed at both the China and Pakistan front by the IAF and the Indian Army.
