New Delhi: Indian Air Force to buy 156 choppers for Pakistan, China borders

New Delhi : In what could be termed as one of the biggest pushes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' in the defence sector, the Indian Air Force is going to place orders for 156 more Prachand light combat helicopters, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which would be deployed at both the China and Pakistan front by the IAF and the Indian Army.

The two services have already inducted 15 of these choppers in their fleet in the last 15 months after holding trials in the most extreme weather conditions and terrain in the world. "The Indian Air Force as the lead service has moved a proposal to the government for buying 156 more Prachand choppers as a joint acquisition case which is likely to get approved soon," senior defence officials told ANI.