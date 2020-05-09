New Delhi: MCD hospital nurses raise payment issues amid crisis

New Delhi : As the war against the deadly pandemic Covid-19 enters the fourth month, there are some corona warriors who are feeling the pinch of the crisis more than others.

Nurses at an MCD hospital here have raised the issue of "underpayment" as well as salaries at "irregular intervals".

Propped up at the forefront of the battle lines these corona worriers, risking their lives and giving their blood and sweat as the country combats the dreaded novel coronavirus, had not thought they would be battling the economic crisis also.

All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF), General Secretary GK Khurana tells IANS, "The MCD hospital nurses have been going through this for a very long time and this corona time has made things difficult for them even more.

"MCD says it faces lack of funds. These nurses do not get salaries on time. They get their dues and promotions after a lot of struggle.

Also they do not get the same benefits, which nurses working in Delhi Government or Central Government hospitals, be it Kasturba Gandhi Hospital or Hindurao Hospital, do."

Nurses of MCD hospitals located in different parts of Delhi shared their plight with IANS. However most wanted to go annonymous.

Speaking to IANS, one of the nurses at a hospital located in Kingsway Camp area, said : "This is not the first time when our salaries have been paid with huge irregularities. We nurses have been suffering this since last one year."