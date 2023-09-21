New Delhi: Mosquito-breeding sites plateaued

New Delhi : Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the number of mosquito-breeding sites in the national capital has plateaued and announced that the authorities have been directed to run a city-wide awareness campaign. Asked about the dengue situation in Delhi, Bharadwaj said at a press conference, “Last week, we held a meeting with officials of the MCD’s (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) health department.

During that meeting, MCD (officials) shared data with us and it shows that the number of mosquito-breeding sites has reached a plateau.” “I have directed the health department and the chief secretary to run a wide campaign for dengue awareness as we approach peak season.

The campaign has not been run this time,” he added. The national capital recorded 348 dengue cases till August 5, according to an MCD report released on August 7.

The MCD has not released reports on dengue and other vector-borne diseases for the past several weeks even as a senior civic official last week claimed that it is “doing its regular job” to contain their spread and the “situation is under control”. The MCD usually releases weekly reports on cases of vector-borne diseases every Monday.