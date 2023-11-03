  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

New Delhi: Opposition storms out of LS Ethics Committee meet

New Delhi: Opposition storms out of LS Ethics Committee meet
x

TMC MP Mahua Moitra reacts to a reporter's question as she walks out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting

Highlights

Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, says was subjected to 'proverbial vastraharan' at ethics panel meet; Moitra tried to create wrong narrative about LS ethics panel proceedings: Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi : Opposition members of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday stormed out of a meeting along with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel's chairperson of asking the TMC MP personal and unethical questions. The committee chairman and BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, who continued the deliberations even after the walkout, later counter-accused the opposition members of behaving unethically and boycotting to detract from allegations against Moitra. Talking to reporters after the meeting ended, Sonkar alleged that objectionable words were used against the committee's functioning and against him. "We found the ethics committee chairperson's questions to Moitra undignified and unethical," Congress MP and panel member N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters after the walkout.

Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that she was subjected to the "proverbial vastraharan" by the chairperson of the Ethics Committee during a hearing on the cash-for-query allegations against her.

She also alleged that the panel chairperson, BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, instead of asking questions pertinent to the matter, exhibited a preconceived bias by questioning her in a malicious and defamatory way.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that TMC MP Mahua Moitra tried to create a wrong narrative about the proceedings of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that is probing allegations of "gifts-for-query" against her.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X