New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an exhibition-conference hub, developed as part of the phase-I of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), at Dwarka on September 17, a senior official said.

Special Secretary and IICC Dwarka Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sumita Dawra said that the phase-I of the project has been completed. The first phase of the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 5,400 crore. The IICC is being developed as a modern centre to promote meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) activities to attract and promote business and industry. The project is being developed in two phases.

In phase-I, a convention centre and two exhibition halls with adjoining foyer and related support facilities have been developed. Phase-II will include three exhibition complexes, arena, hotels, retail and office spaces. The complete project is planned over an area of 221.37 acres at Dwarka Sector 25 at an estimated cost of Rs 25,703 crore. The total land size of the project is more than Bharat Mandapam’s 123 acres. “The IICC is slated to be one of Asia’s largest facilities for Global MICE events.

The project showcases the strength of India’s growth potential in the MICE sector,” Dawra told reporters here. Major global level events have already lined up till October 2024. It is expected that the centre will bring New Delhi into the league of Shanghai, Hong Kong and Singapore in the sphere of the exhibition market, according to the commerce and industry ministry. The phase-1 project area is 8.97 lakh square metres and the total built-up area is 1.8 lakh sq m. The built-up area includes the exhibition area, convention centres and arena.

The area covered by the convention centre is 73,195 sq m. In the first phase, two exhibition halls with a covered area of 1.07 lakh sq m will be inaugurated. It will also have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 6,000 and a ballroom with a capacity of 2,500.