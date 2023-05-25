New Delhi: Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted in ICU

New Delhi : AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since May last year, was "admitted in an ICU" at a leading government hospital here on Thursday, after he collapsed at the prison due to dizziness, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, Jain was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, and later, shifted to the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

Jain has been in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May last year.

At the LNJP Hospital, Jain has been shifted to "an ICU", AAP sources said, adding that he is "critically ill". The LNJP Hospital is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.

He (Jain) was brought to the emergency department of the LNJP Hospital earlier in the day and doctors examined him, a senior doctor at the city government-run hospital said on the condition of anonymity.

'He collapsed due to dizziness in a bathroom of the Tihar Jail. Even before this, Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury,' the AAP said. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed his concern over Satyendar Jain's health situation, and attacked the Central government for targetting AAP leaders.

"The person who worked tirelessly day and night to provide excellent treatment and promote good health to the public is now being targeted by a dictator who seeks to eliminate this virtuous individual," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.