New Delhi: Solar Alliance’s 6th Assembly to focus on security, transition

New Delhi : Leaders from 116 nations are slated to participate in the 6th Assembly of International Solar Alliance in the national capital, which will focus on security, transition, and access to energy.

The 6th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) will be held in New Delhi from October 30 to November 2, which will be presided over by Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh, who is also the President of the ISA Assembly.

Ministers, missions and delegates from 116 member and signatory countries will participate in the assembly, along with prospective countries, partner organisations, private sector and other stakeholders, according to an ISA statement. The sixth assembly of the ISA will deliberate on its initiatives that impact energy access, security, and transitions, with a focus on universalisation of energy access through solar mini-grids, mobilising finance for accelerated solar deployment and diversifying supply chains and manufacturing for solar.

The ISA Secretariat has planned a high-level conference on new technologies for clean energy transition in collaboration with the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Asian Development Bank, and International Solar Energy Society on November 1, 2023. The conference will focus on various issues concerning climate change and solar energy deployment. The ISA will also be releasing its three flagship reports, providing updates on solar technology, solar market and solar investments.

The World Solar Technology Report 2023 focuses on solar photovoltaics (solar PV), highlighting the remarkable advancements in crystalline silicon technology. Solar PV has experienced exceptional growth, expected to capture 56.4 per cent of the total renewable energy share by 2050. Crystalline silicon technology dominates the market with a 98 per cent share, particularly monocrystalline and emerging technologies like organic PV and perovskite PV hold promise for the future, as per the statement.

The World Solar Market Report 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis of the solar market’s evolution from its European origins to its current leadership in the Asia-Pacific region, highlighting a remarkable 37 per cent compound annual growth rate, significant market expansion in 2022, and changing regional dynamics in solar adoption. The report also highlights the surge in global solar investments in 2022, exceeding USD 300 billion (a 36 per cent increase from 2021). Asia Pacific, Europe and North America led the way, with China, Germany, and the US as top investment destinations.