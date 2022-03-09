New Delhi: State EC to announce Delhi MCD Polls dates today
The Delhi State Election Commission is going to announce the schedule of elections for a total of 272 wards of three municipal corporations in the state at 5 pm on Wednesday.
Election panel officials will hold a press conference in the evening. During this they will announce important polling dates including nomination, scrutiny of nominations, withdrawal of candidature, date of polling and counting of votes.
