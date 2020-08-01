New education policy will make India a 'global hub' of education: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Describing the new education policy as an expression of people's aspirations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will help change the mindset of the people and make the younger generation self-reliant and make the country a 'global hub' of education. Modi said this while addressing the grand final of the Smart India Hackathon here. This is the fourth hackathon in which 10 thousand students are participating in the finals.



He said that in the new education policy, the youth generation of the country will be focused on making young people in place of job seekers instead of making them job seekers and this will help in building self-reliant India. The youth no longer have to do jobs but they also have to become self-sufficient.

He said that the new education policy is not only a document but it is an expression of people's aspirations and also gives an opportunity to fulfill the needs of the people in the 21st century. Modi said that earlier students could not read the subject of their mind and there was pressure on them to study other subjects, but now the students will get their favorite subjects and they will become confident.

Modi also said that the new education policy also talks about multiple entry and multiple exit and emphasis on multi-disciplinary education. In this regard, he also mentioned the multidisciplinary talent of Rabindra Nath Tagore and Leonardo da Vinci.