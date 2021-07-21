New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) Successfully Flight Tested by DRDO

Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully flight tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) a Surface to Air Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha on July 21. The flight trial was conducted at around 1245 pm from a land based platform with all weapon system elements such as Multifunction Radar, Command, Control & Communication System and launcher participating in deployment configuration.

The missile system has been developed by DRDL, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories. The launch was witnessed by the representatives of Indian Air Force. In order to capture flight data, ITR deployed a number of Range stations like, Electro Optical Tracking System, Radar and Telemetry. The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by Complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated high maneuverability required for neutralizing fast and agile aerial threats.



Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Air Defence capability of Indian Air Force. Production agencies BEL and BDL have also participated in the trials.



Defence minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, BDL, BEL, Indian Air Force and Industry for the successful test.



Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO applauded the efforts of the team for the successful trial and stated that the Missile will strengthen the Indian Force.