‘New India’: Police stopping people from attending meeting in Delhi is extraordinary, says Jairam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday dubbed the action of Delhi Police to stop the people from attending the We20 meeting as “extraordinary” saying that he entered for meeting in morning but had difficulties in exiting, calling it ‘New India’.

“It is extraordinary that Delhi Police is stopping people from attending the We20 meeting organised by activists representing We, The People, inside a building that belongs to the CPM. The meeting is perfectly peaceful. There are no street protests. I managed to enter at 10:30 am before Delhi Police started its operations but had difficulty exiting now. This is New India Democracy,” Ramesh, who is Congress General Secretary, wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi police in a statement said that an information was received about a gathering of people at Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan, DDU Marg in Delhi.

“Following the information, immediately a police team responded and found that people were gathered and a tent was also erected at the said building. On asking, the organisers could not produce any valid permission. Even they had not informed the police about the programme and gathering,” the police said.

It said that DDU Marg is a sensitive zone and in view of the forthcoming G-20 event, no gathering without any prior permission or intimation cannot be allowed.

“Hence the organisers were advised to remove tents and asked not to continue the programme without valid permission,” it added.