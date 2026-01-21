New land law coming up

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is working on a new legislation to simplify land administration and address long-pending issues, and it is likely to be tabled in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, a State minister said on Monday.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the proposed law, titled the Odisha Government Land Management Bill, is intended to replace certain legislations enacted around four to five decades ago.

“The draft of the new legislation is ready and was discussed by experts on Monday,” Pujari told reporters. He said the proposed measure aims to remove legal ambiguities, expedite land settlement processes and make the system more transparent, efficient and people-friendly.

Highlighting key features of the Bill, the minister said several existing revenue laws would be merged into a single Act to make land-related rules easier to understand and implement it. Referring to complex land issues in Puri city, Pujari said these are being examined closely to resolve old disputes and prevent future encroachments.