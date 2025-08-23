New police commissioner Golcha faces tough challenges ahead

New Delhi: IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed Commissioner of Delhi Police, replacing SBK Singh, who was abruptly removed from the post. Golcha, known for his experience and approachable style, assumed charge and stepped into the role at a time of heightened scrutiny over law and order in the capital.

The change comes days after an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which raised serious questions about Delhi Police’s preparedness. The Union Home Ministry is learnt to have taken strong note of the incident, widely seen as the trigger for Singh’s sudden exit. Golcha’s immediate priority will be to plug lapses in VVIP security while strengthening the overall security framework of Delhi, considered one of the most sensitive regions in the country.

Golcha also inherits the challenge of handling long-standing friction between police and lawyers. Protests over video-conferencing in court proceedings have intensified, with tensions spilling into confrontations. Ved Bhushan, president of the Delhi Police Mahasangh and a former ACP, noted that balancing this uneasy relationship will be critical to maintaining order in the judicial ecosystem.

Rising gangster activity in areas along the Delhi-Haryana border remains another pressing concern. Shootouts, extortion attempts, and robberies have been reported with alarming frequency. Officials admit the pattern of crime is shifting rapidly, demanding a fresh strategy to counter organized networks and restore public confidence.

The surge in cyber crime poses a fresh test for Delhi Police. While cases of financial fraud and online scams are increasing, investigative capacity and speed remain inadequate. Victims often struggle even to register FIRs. Bhushan stressed that Golcha must take decisive steps to expand cyber crime units and make case registration simpler and more transparent.

The removal of the previous Commissioner after just 21 days has unsettled many within the police ranks. Bhushan warned that the move has created a perception of insecurity among officers. Rebuilding morale within the force and restoring the police’s image among citizens will be essential tasks for the new chief.

Delhi Police functions directly under the Union Home Ministry, often leading to allegations of political interference. Observers say Golcha will need to navigate these pressures while ensuring professional and impartial policing.