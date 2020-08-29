New tech inputs to make police forces more efficient: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee anniversary on Friday.



In a message sent to a function organised in virtual mode to mark the occasion, in which Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy attended as the chief guest, the PM said "Over the last 50 years, BPR&D has been unwavering in its commitment in the service of the nation. Our emphasis is on a modern, effective and sensitive security architecture that inspires a sense of safety among all sections of the society. Modi added that "The requirement to keep pace with the fast advancement of technology has never been more before to ensure an efficient instrument for the maintenance of serenity and security".

Further, he stressed "The focus needs to be on innovation and research to optimally utilise technology and human resources. It is vital to continue updating areas of skilling, research and training to further the outreach and capabilities of the police force with citizen-centric and citizen-friendly approach".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his congratulatory message to the BPR&D extended greetings to the organisation and said that the BPR&D has played a vital role in strengthening India's internal security through research and development. "I salute BPR&D's continuous quest for a robust and modern police system in the country," Shah added.

Addressing the event, Kishan Reddy said that new thinking and emerging technologies and making police forces capable for the security of the nation is an important aspect of a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said to keep pace with the changing time there is a need to speed up law and order infrastructure in the country. And, this cannot be achieved without research and development. Reddy also inaugurated Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) Jaipur and launched the website of Student Police Cadets. A postal stamp, souvenir and compendium were also released on Golden Jubilee of BPR&D. Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that BPR&D has made a valuable contribution over the last five decades for making Indian Police more proficient in handling crimes and law and order. He said Ministry of Home Affairs has approved a paid internship programme to encourage young students to take up studies in police-related subjects while being associated with BPR&D.

Director-General BPR&D VSK Kaumudi, Secretary (Posts) Pradipta Kumar Bisoi and senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs and BPR&D were also present in the function.